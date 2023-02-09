UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Visits Turkiye Consulate For Condolence

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Thursday visited Turkiye Consulate General to Lahore and expressed condolences over the loss of life and property in Turkiye in the wake of devastating earthquake during a meeting with the Consul General Emir Ozbay here

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said people of Pakistan are saddened to see the colossal loss of life and property and misery of people, especially children, as a result of the natural calamity in Turkiye.

He said Pakistan stands with its Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of sorrow and trial, adding that our prayers are with the earthquake victims.

The Turkiye Consul General Emir Ozbay thanked Governor Punjab for visiting Turkish Consulate to express solidarity with the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman also recorded his comments in the condolence book on this occasion.

