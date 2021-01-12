UrduPoint.com
Governor Punjab Orders Master Plan For Christian Holy Site Maryamabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:11 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has directed to prepare a master plan to develop and renovate Christian holy sites in Maryamabad and provide civic facilities of international standard to the pilgrims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has directed to prepare a master plan to develop and renovate Christian holy sites in Maryamabad and provide civic facilities of international standard to the pilgrims.

During a visit to Maryamabad along with Provincial Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine and other minority representatives on Tuesday, he said there is need to improve facilities for the Christian pilgrims and provide better accommodation to the religious tourists.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, who heads Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee, has been an ardent supporter of promoting religious tourism by developing and preserving religious sites of the minorities and promoting cultural heritage of the country which could earn billions of Dollars in revenue. He believes preservation of Christian, Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist sites could earn country the soft image besides empowering the minorities.

The Governor Punjab, during his visit to the holy sites including church, announced immediate installation of a filtration plant at Maryamabad Church and ordered to expedite construction of road from Sheikhupura Road to Maryamabad at a cost of Rs 66 million.

Sarwar stressed the need to chalk out a master plan for Maryamabad with a view to turn the holy site into an international attraction for the Christian pilgrims. He also assured to intervene and ask the Federal government departments for the provision of electricity and gas in Maryamabad.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was briefed that more than 1.2 million pilgrims visit shrine of holy Mary (Ziarat-e-Muqadas Maryam), every year while the provision of basic facilities for tourists will increase the number of visitors.

He said protection of life and property of minorities and their religious holy sites is responsibility of the government and the PTI government has fulfilled its responsibility successfully.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Pakistan is the safest country for minorities where sayings of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah regarding minorities implemented in letter and spirit.

