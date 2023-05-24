UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Pay Homage To Bahawalpur Nawab On His 57th Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Governor Punjab pay homage to Bahawalpur Nawab on his 57th death anniversary

Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman visited Shahi (Royal) Graveyard in Derawar, Cholistan, and laid a wreath on the grave of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi. He offered Fateha for the departed soul

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman visited Shahi (Royal) Graveyard in Derawar, Cholistan, and laid a wreath on the grave of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi. He offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Guard of Honor was presented to the late Nawab by a smart contingent of police on his 57th death anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said that Nawab Sadiq established Bahawalpur as a welfare state and gave a revolutionary system of justice, education, and health for the people of the state.

He said that educational institutions like Jamia Islamia, Sadiq Edgerton College, Sadiq Dan High School, and Sadiq Public school are evidence of his education-friendly policies.

He said that as Governor of Punjab and representative of the State of Pakistan and Prime Minister Muhammad Shabaz Sharif he visited the grave of Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi to commemorate his services.

He appreciated Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar on arranging the event to honor Nawab Sadiq.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Police Governor Education Punjab Bahawalpur Cholistan Event

Recent Stories

Six terrorists slain in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR ..

Six terrorists slain in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

4 minutes ago
 BISE organizes rally to express solidarity with ar ..

BISE organizes rally to express solidarity with armed forces

4 minutes ago
 Healthy discussions vital for solving societal pro ..

Healthy discussions vital for solving societal problems: KU VC

4 minutes ago
 KU declares result of MA Political Science Ext Ann ..

KU declares result of MA Political Science Ext Annual Examination 2021

4 minutes ago
 Reko Diq: committee forms for local development

Reko Diq: committee forms for local development

4 minutes ago
 At Least 4 Killed in Suicide Blast in Pakistan Nea ..

At Least 4 Killed in Suicide Blast in Pakistan Near Border With Afghanistan - Re ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.