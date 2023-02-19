UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Pays Rich Tributes To Nawab Of Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Governor Punjab pays rich tributes to Nawab of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Engineer Muhammad Baligh-Ur-Rahman has paid rich tributes to Nawab of Bahawalpur Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi (late) for his services for the cause of Pakistan and promotion of education.

Punjab Governor, who is also the chairman board of Governors, Sadique Public School Bahawalpur, was addressing a ceremony held in connection to mark 69th foundation day of Sadiq Pubic School here in Bahawalpur.

Remembering services of Nawab of Bahawalpur, he said it was Nawab Sir Sadique Muhammad Khan Abbasi (late) who had a dynamic and visionary personality that played important role in promotion of education by establishing quality educational institutes in the then princely state of Bahawalpur.

"Establishment and functioning of Sadique Pubilc School in Bahawalpur is an evidence that Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi loved education and he played remarkable role for promotion of education," he said.

Recalling his memories, he said that he also got education at Sadique Public School Bahawalpur and added that it was his responsibility to take necessary measures to equip youth with modern knowledge and skills. The Governor also emphasized the need to promote sports activities at educational institutes.

Later, he distributed gold medals, shields and prizes among around 150 students who got positions in different exams and activities at the school.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ahtasham Anwar, Acting Principal Sadique Public School Bahawalpur Mian Muhammad Ahmad, and other officials were also present.

