UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Punjab Pays Tribute To Rangers Officers, Jawans

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:26 PM

Governor Punjab pays tribute to Rangers officers, jawans

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, while paying tribute to officers and jawans of Rangers, said the entire nation was proud of sacrifices rendered by Rangers for defending the borders and establishment of peace

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, while paying tribute to officers and jawans of Rangers, said the entire nation was proud of sacrifices rendered by Rangers for defending the borders and establishment of peace.

He expressed these views during a meeting with DG Rangers Punjab Major General Amir Majeed at Governor's House, whereas matters including border security situation and peace were discussed.

The governor said that brave sons of Pakistan always wrote new history with their precious blood and today Pakistan had become a peaceful country. Pakistan Armed Forces, Rangers and all other security institutions were reciprocating to country's enemies in a befitting manner, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the Governor Punjab also attended 'Interfaith Harmony and Religious Freedom Conference' here.

In his address, the Governor welcomed the foreign delegates and apprised them that Pakistan has rendered far more sacrifices than any other country in the war against terrorism and peace has always been remain first priority of Pakistan. He said that islam also advocates love, peace and brotherhood.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision about minority affairs and religious freedom was very clear, he said and added that Quaid-i-Azam's speech of August 11 was a beacon of light for the government and five per cent minority's quota was also being allocated in all universities of Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Rangers Governor Punjab Minority August Border All Government Blood Love

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports announces AED4 billion expansion p ..

51 seconds ago

UAE stall at UN bazaar wins first prize

1 minute ago

UN Chief Tells Climate Summit Huge Carbon Cuts, Ne ..

5 minutes ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan inaugurates gas supply project ..

5 minutes ago

Every company should pay 16pc of profit for Punjab ..

5 minutes ago

862,850 children to be administered polio vaccine

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.