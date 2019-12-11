Governor Punjab pays tribute to Rangers officers, jawans

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, while paying tribute to officers and jawans of Rangers, said the entire nation was proud of sacrifices rendered by Rangers for defending the borders and establishment of peace

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, while paying tribute to officers and jawans of Rangers , said the entire nation was proud of sacrifices rendered by Rangers for defending the borders and establishment of peace.

He expressed these views during a meeting with DG Rangers Punjab Major General Amir Majeed at Governor's House, whereas matters including border security situation and peace were discussed.

The governor said that brave sons of Pakistan always wrote new history with their precious blood and today Pakistan had become a peaceful country. Pakistan Armed Forces, Rangers and all other security institutions were reciprocating to country's enemies in a befitting manner, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the Governor Punjab also attended 'Interfaith Harmony and Religious Freedom Conference' here.

In his address, the Governor welcomed the foreign delegates and apprised them that Pakistan has rendered far more sacrifices than any other country in the war against terrorism and peace has always been remain first priority of Pakistan. He said that islam also advocates love, peace and brotherhood.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision about minority affairs and religious freedom was very clear, he said and added that Quaid-i-Azam's speech of August 11 was a beacon of light for the government and five per cent minority's quota was also being allocated in all universities of Punjab.