Governor Punjab Praises IUB For Reviving Cotton Crop Through Research

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Governor Punjab praises IUB for reviving cotton crop through research

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar has praised the research work in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for reviving cotton known as the silver crop.

He highly appreciated the cotton varieties developed by the researchers of the University, fit in short window and mature within 120 days.

The Governor also acknowledged the leadership of Engr. Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor providing congenial environment for teaching and research ensuring quality education as well as enhancing students enrolment up to 15000 during the current semester.

Prof Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chairman Plant Breeding and Genetics Department and Director ORIC briefed the Chancellor about the latest cotton varieties showing remarkable progress under conditions of drought , high temperature and successful against diseases like curl leave virus and white fly having high density per acre with enhanced yield.

On this occasion, Khalid Khoker, President Pakistan Kisan Itehad and Ch Naseer from Fatima Fertilizer were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

