UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Presides Over KEMU Senate Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Governor Punjab presides over KEMU senate meeting

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presided over the 14th meeting of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) senate and approved the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 and the supplementary budget for the year 2021- 22, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presided over the 14th meeting of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) senate and approved the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 and the supplementary budget for the year 2021- 22, here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, who is the chancellor of the KEMU, said the universities around the world focus on research and development. He said that there is a need to promote technology and research in the universities.

He said that the King Edward Medical University should be a role model in robotic surgery for which all possible support would be given.

Balighur Rehman urged the vice chancellor KEMU to continue relief efforts for the rehabilitation of the flood-victims, adding that the university should evolve effective mechanism to help people in flood-affected areas to recover from trauma.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said it has always been his wish that no student should be deprived of education due to lack of financial resources and financial support should be given to students who are faced with financial constraints.

He said the KEMU should establish an endowment fund of Rs 5 billion, which should be spent on the education of deserving students.

He urged the Vice Chancellor that efforts for the rehabilitation of the flood victims should continue. There is need to help them to recover from the trauma of flood, he added.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Mahmood Ayaz highlighted the ongoing and completed projects in the university, adding that the Student Facilitation Center, e-log monitoring system, patient referral system, flood relief mission and library information system have been started at KEMU.

He said on the instructions of Governor Punjab, King Edward Medical University has also started a scholarship program.

The Chancellor approved proceedings of the previous meeting of the KEMU Senate.

The Governor Punjab also inaugurated a solar panel and a forensic lecture theater prepared at the Quaid-e-Azam Block built with a cost of eight million rupees.

Related Topics

Senate World Technology Governor Education Punjab Flood Budget Student All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

FUUAST announces admission in MPhil, PhD

FUUAST announces admission in MPhil, PhD

14 seconds ago
 Biden, Xi Agreed That Blinken Will Visit China to ..

Biden, Xi Agreed That Blinken Will Visit China to Follow Up On Their Talks - Whi ..

17 seconds ago
 UN chief hopeful Russia to extend grain deal

UN chief hopeful Russia to extend grain deal

19 seconds ago
 WSSCA initiates water supply scheme for Nawan Shah ..

WSSCA initiates water supply scheme for Nawan Shahr

3 minutes ago
 World's population reaches 8 bln, Pakistan is home ..

World's population reaches 8 bln, Pakistan is home to almost 3 percent

3 minutes ago
 Biden, Xi Spoke Candidly About Priorities, Intenti ..

Biden, Xi Spoke Candidly About Priorities, Intentions Across Range of Issues - W ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.