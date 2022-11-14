Governor Punjab presides over KEMU senate meeting

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presided over the 14th meeting of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) senate and approved the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 and the supplementary budget for the year 2021- 22, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presided over the 14th meeting of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) senate and approved the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 and the supplementary budget for the year 2021- 22, here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, who is the chancellor of the KEMU, said the universities around the world focus on research and development. He said that there is a need to promote technology and research in the universities.

He said that the King Edward Medical University should be a role model in robotic surgery for which all possible support would be given.

Balighur Rehman urged the vice chancellor KEMU to continue relief efforts for the rehabilitation of the flood-victims, adding that the university should evolve effective mechanism to help people in flood-affected areas to recover from trauma.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said it has always been his wish that no student should be deprived of education due to lack of financial resources and financial support should be given to students who are faced with financial constraints.

He said the KEMU should establish an endowment fund of Rs 5 billion, which should be spent on the education of deserving students.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Mahmood Ayaz highlighted the ongoing and completed projects in the university, adding that the Student Facilitation Center, e-log monitoring system, patient referral system, flood relief mission and library information system have been started at KEMU.

He said on the instructions of Governor Punjab, King Edward Medical University has also started a scholarship program.

The Chancellor approved proceedings of the previous meeting of the KEMU Senate.

The Governor Punjab also inaugurated a solar panel and a forensic lecture theater prepared at the Quaid-e-Azam Block built with a cost of eight million rupees.