Governor Punjab recognises services of human rights activists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Friday awarded shields to human rights activists from across the country on behalf of the Pakistan Christian Council International (PCCI) during a ceremony at the Darbar Hall of the Governor's House.

The human rights awards ceremony was held in connection with the International Human Rights Day which is observed every year on December 10 to commemorate adoption of universal declaration of human rights by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 1948.

The 23 nominees from various walks of life were shortlisted by the PCCI for their services to human rights and interfaith harmony in the country.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, speaking on the occasion, said establishment of a just society is very important to ensure human rights, adding that the countries that protected human rights in their societies made immense progress.

The Governor Punjab said, "We, as a nation, must follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and strive to make Pakistan a role model where every human being, be it a man, a woman or a child belonging to the minority or the majority may live according to one's will within the constitutional limits." He said no person should be oppressed on the basis of his religious affiliation and no person should violate the rights of any weak person.

He said, "The day reminds us of all those who lost their lives in mosques, churches, shrines and temples to cleanse this country of the menace of terrorism," adding that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) cannot be ignored on this day.

He said, "We, on this day, must also remember the 80,000 martyrs who became victims of terrorism in mosques, churches, temples and Imambargahs." Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said, "It is the duty of all of us to thwart evil intentions of a handful of people who want to destroy the country through division." He paid homage to all Pakistani brothers and sisters who are playing a role in highlighting the bright face of the country all over the world.

Earlier, Chairman PCCI Senator Kamran Michael underlined the importance of International Human Rights Day and hailed the services of the recipients in the areas of education, religion, journalism, inter-faith harmony and philanthropy.

Senator Kamran Michael said, "The day calls upon all of us to rise above our religious, linguistic, geographical and national differences and work for ensuring basic human rights to all."Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman distributed awards among Ashraf Mul, MPA Ramesh Singh Arora, Pastor Liaquat Qaiser, Khurram Shehzad, Sister Elizabeth Niamat, Father James Channon, Samuel Pyara, Pastor Shehzad Siddique, Allama Ehsan Siddiqui, Pastor John AD, Rana Abdul Hameed, Manoor Gul, Sajid Ishaq, Tony Newton, Kashif Mirza, Wasim Anjum Chaudhry, Immanuel Atharjulis, Peter Charles and Shaukat Masih Sindhu.