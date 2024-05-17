Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Administers Oath To Chairman PPSC
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 09:53 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Friday administered oath to the new Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Lieutenant General ((R) Muhammad Abdul Aziz during a ceremony at the Governor's House.
The Governor Punjab congratulated Lieutenant General (R) Muhammad Abdul Aziz on assuming the post of Chairman PPSC and expressed his best wishes.
Secretary I&C read out the notification regarding the appointment of Chairman Public Service Commission.
Secretary PPSC, officers and staff from the commission were present during the oath-taking ceremony.
