Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan administers oath to Chairman PPSC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Friday administered oath to the new Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Lieutenant General ((R) Muhammad Abdul Aziz during a ceremony at the Governor's House.

The Governor Punjab congratulated Lieutenant General (R) Muhammad Abdul Aziz on assuming the post of Chairman PPSC and expressed his best wishes.

Secretary I&C read out the notification regarding the appointment of Chairman Public Service Commission.

Secretary PPSC, officers and staff from the commission were present during the oath-taking ceremony.