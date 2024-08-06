- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan announces ‘Overseas Facilitation Desk’ at Governor’s ..
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Announces ‘Overseas Facilitation Desk’ At Governor’s House
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has announced to set up ‘Overseas Facilitation Desk’ at the Governor’s House to help overseas Pakistanis in resolution of their problems without hassle
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has announced to set up ‘Overseas Facilitation Desk’ at the Governor’s House to help overseas Pakistanis in resolution of their problems without hassle.
During a meeting with a delegation of overseas Pakistani investors from various European countries including Italy, France and the United Kingdom led by Pakistan Business Forum Chairman Sardar Zahoor Iqbal at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday, he reassured the businessmen to play his due role in facilitating the overseas Pakistani investors.
“I will propose to the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to set up a desk in various provincial departments so that the problems of overseas Pakistanis are solved on priority basis,” Governor Punjab Saleem Haider Khan added.
Chairman PHEC Professor Dr Shahid Munir, Secretary Higher Education Dr Farrukh Naveed, Secretary school Education Department Ehtsham Anwar and Principal Secretary to Punjab Governor Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar were also present on this occasion.
Overseas Pakistani businessmen submitted various suggestions to the Governor Punjab regarding investing in Pakistan and informed about the problems faced by them. Collaboration of Pakistani universities with European universities was also discussed with the cooperation of overseas Pakistani businessmen.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan further said that overseas Pakistanis are playing an important role in strengthening the country's economy by sending remittances.
He appreciated the determination of the overseas Pakistani business community to invest in the country in the education, agriculture, IT and tourism sectors among others.
Secretary School Education Department Ehtesham Anwar said that they are coming up with a scheme to establish schools to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country by setting up schools with the support of overseas Pakistanis.
Chairman Pakistan Business Forum, Sardar Zahoor Iqbal said that our main objective is to highlight the positive image of Pakistan in the whole world, adding that the delegation of Pakistan Business Forum has come to Pakistan on the invitation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and they have had important meetings regarding investment in Pakistan.
He said this is the beginning, adding that MoUs for investment in various sectors will be signed in October and November. He further said that the overseas business community is committed to supporting country's economy and the betterment of the country.
Haji Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry, Yasir Khan, Chaudhry Salman Aslam, Shahid Ajmal, Dr. Imran, Chaudhry Tahir, Seth Mehboob Sultan, Chaudhry Naeem, Mahmood Rahi, Samar Sultan, Akram Javed, Yasir Qadeer, Ibrahim Dar, Farooq Jat and others were present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar28 seconds ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive10 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains30 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad50 minutes ago
-
Woman electrocuted1 hour ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC1 hour ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago
-
Police officials appreciated2 hours ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts2 hours ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider2 hours ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial2 hours ago