Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan announces ‘Overseas Facilitation Desk’ at Governor’s House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has announced to set up ‘Overseas Facilitation Desk’ at the Governor’s House to help overseas Pakistanis in resolution of their problems without hassle.

During a meeting with a delegation of overseas Pakistani investors from various European countries including Italy, France and the United Kingdom led by Pakistan Business Forum Chairman Sardar Zahoor Iqbal at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday, he reassured the businessmen to play his due role in facilitating the overseas Pakistani investors.

“I will propose to the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to set up a desk in various provincial departments so that the problems of overseas Pakistanis are solved on priority basis,” Governor Punjab Saleem Haider Khan added.

Chairman PHEC Professor Dr Shahid Munir, Secretary Higher Education Dr Farrukh Naveed, Secretary school Education Department Ehtsham Anwar and Principal Secretary to Punjab Governor Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar were also present on this occasion.

Overseas Pakistani businessmen submitted various suggestions to the Governor Punjab regarding investing in Pakistan and informed about the problems faced by them. Collaboration of Pakistani universities with European universities was also discussed with the cooperation of overseas Pakistani businessmen.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan further said that overseas Pakistanis are playing an important role in strengthening the country's economy by sending remittances.

He appreciated the determination of the overseas Pakistani business community to invest in the country in the education, agriculture, IT and tourism sectors among others.

Secretary School Education Department Ehtesham Anwar said that they are coming up with a scheme to establish schools to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country by setting up schools with the support of overseas Pakistanis.

Chairman Pakistan Business Forum, Sardar Zahoor Iqbal said that our main objective is to highlight the positive image of Pakistan in the whole world, adding that the delegation of Pakistan Business Forum has come to Pakistan on the invitation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and they have had important meetings regarding investment in Pakistan.

He said this is the beginning, adding that MoUs for investment in various sectors will be signed in October and November. He further said that the overseas business community is committed to supporting country's economy and the betterment of the country.

Haji Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry, Yasir Khan, Chaudhry Salman Aslam, Shahid Ajmal, Dr. Imran, Chaudhry Tahir, Seth Mehboob Sultan, Chaudhry Naeem, Mahmood Rahi, Samar Sultan, Akram Javed, Yasir Qadeer, Ibrahim Dar, Farooq Jat and others were present on this occasion.