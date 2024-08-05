Open Menu

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Called On President Asif Ali Zardar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 11:55 PM

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan called on President Asif Ali Zardar

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan called on President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed overall political scenario in Punjab during a meeting at the President's House on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan called on President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed overall political scenario in Punjab during a meeting at the President's House on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the governor's media cell, the President and Governor Punjab also discussed other matters.

The President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and property during the recent torrential rains in Punjab.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Media Rains

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

24 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

5 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

14 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

14 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

14 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

15 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

15 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

15 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan