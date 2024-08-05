Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Called On President Asif Ali Zardar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 11:55 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan called on President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed overall political scenario in Punjab during a meeting at the President's House on Monday.
According to a press release issued by the governor's media cell, the President and Governor Punjab also discussed other matters.
The President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and property during the recent torrential rains in Punjab.
