Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Calls On Karbala Governor In Iraq
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 09:47 PM
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday called on his counterpart in Karbala Engr. Naseef Al-Khattabi during his visit to Iraq
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday called on his counterpart in Karbala Engr. Naseef Al-Khattabi during his visit to Iraq.
According to the information shared by the Punjab Governor's media cell here, both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, provision of facilities to Pakistani pilgrims and promotion of bilateral relations in the fields of trade, culture and education during the meeting.
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan said that Pakistan and Iraq have deep brotherly relations due to common religion and culture. He said that Pakistan and Iraq are determined to increase relations in every field, especially trade.
He said that there are many opportunities to increase bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq in the fields of trade, tourism, culture and education.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan also invited Karbala Governor Engr. Naseef Al-Khattabi to visit Pakistan.
Karbala Governor Engr. Naseef Al-Khattabi said that both countries enjoy fraternal relations. He reiterated his determination to take the trade, tourism and cultural relations between Pakistan and Iraq to new heights.
The Governor Karbala presented a commemorative shield to the Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider.
