Open Menu

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Calls On Karbala Governor In Iraq

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan calls on Karbala Governor in Iraq

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday called on his counterpart in Karbala Engr. Naseef Al-Khattabi during his visit to Iraq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday called on his counterpart in Karbala Engr. Naseef Al-Khattabi during his visit to Iraq.

According to the information shared by the Punjab Governor's media cell here, both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, provision of facilities to Pakistani pilgrims and promotion of bilateral relations in the fields of trade, culture and education during the meeting.

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan said that Pakistan and Iraq have deep brotherly relations due to common religion and culture. He said that Pakistan and Iraq are determined to increase relations in every field, especially trade.

He said that there are many opportunities to increase bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq in the fields of trade, tourism, culture and education.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan also invited Karbala Governor Engr. Naseef Al-Khattabi to visit Pakistan.

Karbala Governor Engr. Naseef Al-Khattabi said that both countries enjoy fraternal relations. He reiterated his determination to take the trade, tourism and cultural relations between Pakistan and Iraq to new heights.

The Governor Karbala presented a commemorative shield to the Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Education Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Iraq Visit Karbala Media

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

5 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

5 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

5 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

5 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

5 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

5 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

5 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

5 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan