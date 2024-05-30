Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for strengthening Numbardari system in villages

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 09:37 PM
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday said that Numbardari (Lambardari) system was quite effective in solving problems at the village level and its usefulness could not be denied
Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Numbardar Association Rawalpindi led by Malik Khalid Numbardar during a meeting ta the Governor’s House here, he said strengthening the Numbardari system could reduce the burden of work on various departments, adding that the government had started to realize its significance.
Saleem Haider Khan said by making the Numbardari system effective, many issues related to agriculture, land and revenue departments could be solved at the grassroot level.
He said that an empowered Numbardari system would also facilitate the government officials.
The delegation informed the Punjab Governor about the various problems faced by them. The delegation demanded of the governor to revive Numbardari system. The Governor assured the delegation to take up the matter with the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for resolution of their problems.
