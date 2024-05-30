Open Menu

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan For Strengthening Numbardari System In Villages

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for strengthening Numbardari system in villages

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday said that Numbardari (Lambardari) system was quite effective in solving problems at the village level and its usefulness could not be denied

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday said that Numbardari (Lambardari) system was quite effective in solving problems at the village level and its usefulness could not be denied.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Numbardar Association Rawalpindi led by Malik Khalid Numbardar during a meeting ta the Governor’s House here, he said strengthening the Numbardari system could reduce the burden of work on various departments, adding that the government had started to realize its significance.

Saleem Haider Khan said by making the Numbardari system effective, many issues related to agriculture, land and revenue departments could be solved at the grassroot level.

He said that an empowered Numbardari system would also facilitate the government officials.

The delegation informed the Punjab Governor about the various problems faced by them. The delegation demanded of the governor to revive Numbardari system. The Governor assured the delegation to take up the matter with the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for resolution of their problems.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Maryam Nawaz Sharif Governor Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Agriculture Sardar Saleem Haider Rawalpindi Government

Recent Stories

France seeks to save Nazi massacre village from de ..

France seeks to save Nazi massacre village from decay

3 minutes ago
 Three special trains to be run on Eid-ul-Azha

Three special trains to be run on Eid-ul-Azha

3 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting on remission policy

Law minister chairs meeting on remission policy

3 minutes ago
 DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful launching ..

DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful launching of PakSat-MM1

3 minutes ago
 PM strongly condemns Israel's brutality, calls for ..

PM strongly condemns Israel's brutality, calls for global intervention to stop P ..

50 seconds ago
 Sindh to introduce e-logistics portal, e-payment f ..

Sindh to introduce e-logistics portal, e-payment facilities for ease of people: ..

51 seconds ago
Acting President issues Elections (Amendment) Ordi ..

Acting President issues Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024

3 minutes ago
 CPEC second phase to focus on green growth, liveli ..

CPEC second phase to focus on green growth, livelihood enhancing corridor: Speak ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to furthe ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties

53 seconds ago
 Balochistan vital for national, international inve ..

Balochistan vital for national, international investors in various fields: Gover ..

3 minutes ago
 Eleven years on, Hummels and Reus hope to set thin ..

Eleven years on, Hummels and Reus hope to set things right at Wembley

3 minutes ago
 Mango Festival security beefed up in Mirpurkhas

Mango Festival security beefed up in Mirpurkhas

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan