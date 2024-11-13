Open Menu

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan For Stricter Measures To Check Tax Evasion

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that there is a need to take better measures to prevent tax evasion and expand the tax net.

Talking to a delegation of tax bars during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said payment of tax is the moral and legal responsibility of all, adding that people are ready to pay taxes but the government needs to simplify the system and impose taxes in consultation with the business community.

Patron in Chief Pakistan Tax Bar Rana Munir Ahmed and President Lahore Tax Bar Shehbaz Siddique led the delegation which called on the governor. Tax reforms and measures to bring people into the tax net were discussed.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said no state can provide public welfare, economic development, infrastructure and services without an effective taxation system.

He said implementation of the plan presented by President Asif Ali Zardari regarding taxation on the agricultural sector will strengthen the country's economy.

President Lahore Tax Bar Shehbaz Siddique said that lawyers are trained every week on tax reforms and high ethical values.

Patron in Chief Pakistan Tax Bar Rana Munir Ahmed said that Lahore Tax Bar Association has never boycotted the courts. He said that there is a need for further improvement in the working of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA).

