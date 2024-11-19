Open Menu

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan For Reviving Student Unions In Educational Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 10:35 PM

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educational institutions

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that student unions should be revived in the higher education institutions of the province as these develop leadership skills and political awareness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that student unions should be revived in the higher education institutions of the province as these develop leadership skills and political awareness.

Talking to a student delegation from the Punjab University during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday, he said, "I am a staunch supporter of student union elections as student union provides platform for future leaders."

Office bearers of various student societies of Punjab University were included in the delegation. Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Punjab leader Faisal Mir, PSF Punjab Information Secretary Sibte Hasan, Member Punjab Executive Ahsan Rizvi and former President PSF Lahore Mansoor Kataria were present during the meeting.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that youth are the future of the country, adding that the most important purpose of education is to develop tolerance.

He said that concrete steps are being taken to improve the quality of education in universities, emphasizing that students should pay special attention to research and innovation. He said student unions produced best politicians in the past, adding that he himself started politics from the student union of the college.

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan further said that the country cannot afford any chaos at this time. He said that the young generation has completely rejected the politics of protest.

The Governor Punjab said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the hope of the youth who can take the country out of the crises.

The Governor Punjab listened to the various problems faced by the students and assured to solve them as chancellor of the university.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Protest Governor Education Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Student Young From Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and So ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..

4 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarr ..

ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7

4 minutes ago
 Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for ..

Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio

4 minutes ago
 Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes

Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes

4 minutes ago
 PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover loot ..

PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables

10 minutes ago
 DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties

DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties

10 minutes ago
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas o ..

RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits

10 minutes ago
 Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral coope ..

Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation

10 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies las ..

Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week

16 minutes ago
 NA speaker urges collective action for safeguardin ..

NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-be ..

16 minutes ago
 US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday ..

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..

16 minutes ago
 Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Ka ..

Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan