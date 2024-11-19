- Home
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan For Reviving Student Unions In Educational Institutions
Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 10:35 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that student unions should be revived in the higher education institutions of the province as these develop leadership skills and political awareness.
Talking to a student delegation from the Punjab University during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday, he said, "I am a staunch supporter of student union elections as student union provides platform for future leaders."
Office bearers of various student societies of Punjab University were included in the delegation. Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Punjab leader Faisal Mir, PSF Punjab Information Secretary Sibte Hasan, Member Punjab Executive Ahsan Rizvi and former President PSF Lahore Mansoor Kataria were present during the meeting.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that youth are the future of the country, adding that the most important purpose of education is to develop tolerance.
He said that concrete steps are being taken to improve the quality of education in universities, emphasizing that students should pay special attention to research and innovation. He said student unions produced best politicians in the past, adding that he himself started politics from the student union of the college.
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan further said that the country cannot afford any chaos at this time. He said that the young generation has completely rejected the politics of protest.
The Governor Punjab said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the hope of the youth who can take the country out of the crises.
The Governor Punjab listened to the various problems faced by the students and assured to solve them as chancellor of the university.
