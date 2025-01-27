Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hails lawyers for safeguarding democracy

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that lawyers have always played a positive role in the promotion of democracy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that lawyers have always played a positive role in the promotion of democracy.

Addressing Sports Gala prize Distribution Ceremony organized by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) at the Governor's House here on Monday, he said people sitting in high positions have responsibility to make decisions on merit, not personal likes and dislikes.

On sports activities, he said, healthy activities are essential for a healthy society.

Sardar Saleem Khan commended lawyers for upholding democracy despite facing hardships.

The Governor Punjab said that PPP believes in democracy and its leaders have made many sacrifices to safeguard democracy in the country.

He attributed country's downfall to decisions made by those who came as a result of the movement for the struggle of democracy.

He said if the justice system is reformed, half of country's problems will be solved. He further said that since he took office of the Governor Punjab, he made all decisions on merit and justice.

The Governor Punjab urged collective efforts to reform the system for the progress of the country.

The ceremony was attended by Raheel Kamran, President PLF Punjab, Azeem Hafeez, Information Secretary PLF, Asad Manzoor Butt, President, Sardar Ali Gehlan, Senior Vice President, Qadir Bakhsh, General Secretary, Falak Naz Gul, Finance Secretary, Lahore High Court Bar Association and Syed Samar Rizvi, Chairman Sports Committee, and other lawyers.