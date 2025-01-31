Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hails PM Shehbaz over talks offer to PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has hailed political acumen of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on a renewed invitation to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for talks and termed it a positive development for the country.

Talking to a delegation of officers from National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he emphasized the importance of finding solutions to all problems through dialogue.

He stated that all political parties in the country, including the opposition, should work together to play a positive role in the development and prosperity of the country.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announcement of interest rate reduction is due to the Prime Minister’s better and positive economic policies. He said that the reduction in the policy rate will have a positive impact on the country's economy and other sectors.

He said continuity of policies is important for the country's economic development, adding total foreign exchange in the country has now exceeded 16 billion dollars.

The Governor Punjab said country's economy is moving towards development due to the positive thinking of the country's two major political parties.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the NBP is identity of the country, which has proven its performance in this modern era. He said that the NBP provision of salaries to government employees and payments to retired employees and widow pensioners in timely manner is commendable.

The Governor further said that PPP will not only encourage every step taken by the government for the welfare of the people but also stand by the government.