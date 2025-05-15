Open Menu

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan , Iranian Envoy Unveil Ferdowsi's Statue

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 11:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Reza Amiri Moghadam unveiled statue at the lawns of Governor's House here on Thursday.

Abu'l-Qâsem Ferdowsi (940-1019) is regarded as one of the greatest Persian poets who penned the epic Shahnameh. Ferdowsi is celebrated as one of the most influential figures of Persian literature and one of the greatest in the history of literature.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Iranian envoy Reza Amiri Moghadam also held a long meeting. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring cooperation opportunities in various sectors. Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahedfar was also present.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan stated the installation of Ferdowsi's statue would add a new dimension to Pakistan-Iran cultural relations.

He welcomed the announcement by the Governor General of Khorasan Razavi to install a statue of Allama Iqbal at Governor House Mashhad.

The Governor emphasized that Pakistan and Iran share deep-rooted bonds of religion, culture, and history, describing Iran as a brotherly Islamic country. Sardar Saleem Haider Khan highlighted the need to further promote cooperation between Pakistan and Iran in areas such as culture, trade, and more. He advocated for increased delegation exchanges between the two countries in various fields, including trade.

Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam echoed the sentiment, stating that the statue's installation would strengthen cultural ties between the two nations. He emphasized Iran's special regard for relations with Pakistan and expressed wishes for peace, development, and prosperity for the Pakistani people.

