ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, different matters pertaining to Punjab province, besides overall situation in the country, including political, were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.