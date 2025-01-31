- Home
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Oversees MoU Signing Of Technical Resource Centre
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 09:11 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday for establishing a Technical Resource Centre (TRC) in Jund, Attock during a ceremony, held at the Governor's House.
The TRC Jund will be established in collaboration between University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila and Virtual University (VU) with Huawei as technical partner. Vice Chancellor UET Taxila Prof. Dr. Muhammad Inayatullah Khan, Rector Virtual University Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti and ticket-holder (PP Jund) Syed Atif Hussain Shah Gillani were present.
The TRC, an initiative of the Punjab governor, aims to provide technical education in the fields of computer engineering and sciences to students from far-flung areas of the Punjab including Attock and Jund.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said at the ceremony youth were an asset to the country and they should be imparted skills-based education.
He said educational institutions should not produce job seekers but self-employed youth. He said that establishment of a campus in Attock's Tehsil Jund is a positive step from which not only the youth of Punjab province, but also of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa would benefit. He said that all possible support would be provided for establishment of the campus in Jund.
The governor regretted that Attock (Jund) was deprived of projects like education, public health and public welfare despite being in proximity of the federal capital. He said more programmes of modern education would be announced in Jund very soon. He said that in the 1960s and 1970s, the world appreciated Pakistan's education system, but today the neighboring countries were far ahead of the country in the field of education and health. He said "we must rise above our vested interests and bring about improvement in these sectors".
