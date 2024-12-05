Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presents cash rewards to topper girls from KEMU

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presented cheques of two lakh rupees each to Saba Sattar and Fatima Rajab who have shown outstanding performance in King Edward Medical University, during a ceremony at the Governor's House here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presented cheques of two lakh rupees each to Saba Sattar and Fatima Rajab who have shown outstanding performance in King Edward Medical University, during a ceremony at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

Hailing performance of the girl students, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that girl students are showing excellent performance in the field of education which is a matter of pride for them.

He said that the purpose of acquiring knowledge should be to serve humanity, adding that the people associated with the medical field are no less than a messiah.

He called upon the students to become good doctors as well as a good human being because good character is the guarantee of success in this world and the hereafter.

The students thanked the Governor Punjab for inviting them to the Governor's House and encouraging them. The students expressed determination that they would continue to work hard in the same way in the future and will bring glory to the country and nation. It is pertinent to mention here that Saba Satar was awarded the award for the best all-round graduate and student Fatima Rajab for the most distinguished graduate in the recent convocation of King Edward Medical University.