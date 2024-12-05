Open Menu

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Presents Cash Rewards To Topper Girls From KEMU

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 10:58 PM

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presents cash rewards to topper girls from KEMU

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presented cheques of two lakh rupees each to Saba Sattar and Fatima Rajab who have shown outstanding performance in King Edward Medical University, during a ceremony at the Governor's House here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presented cheques of two lakh rupees each to Saba Sattar and Fatima Rajab who have shown outstanding performance in King Edward Medical University, during a ceremony at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

Hailing performance of the girl students, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that girl students are showing excellent performance in the field of education which is a matter of pride for them.

He said that the purpose of acquiring knowledge should be to serve humanity, adding that the people associated with the medical field are no less than a messiah.

He called upon the students to become good doctors as well as a good human being because good character is the guarantee of success in this world and the hereafter.

The students thanked the Governor Punjab for inviting them to the Governor's House and encouraging them. The students expressed determination that they would continue to work hard in the same way in the future and will bring glory to the country and nation. It is pertinent to mention here that Saba Satar was awarded the award for the best all-round graduate and student Fatima Rajab for the most distinguished graduate in the recent convocation of King Edward Medical University.

Related Topics

World Governor Education Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Student Same Best

Recent Stories

Opposition regrets failure of provincial governmen ..

Opposition regrets failure of provincial government to address violence in Kurra ..

3 minutes ago
 Integrated plan devised to ensure uninterrupted su ..

Integrated plan devised to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in Souther ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries o ..

Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' prog ..

6 minutes ago
 Zero Waste Villages initiative a step towards clea ..

Zero Waste Villages initiative a step towards cleaner Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize ..

Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize an event

3 minutes ago
 Provincial assembly passes KP Parks, Horticulture ..

Provincial assembly passes KP Parks, Horticulture Authority Bill 2024

3 minutes ago
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurat ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates Prof Hashmat Lodi Developme ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews tr ..

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic, civic issues in Lyari

3 minutes ago
 S. Korean politician who tussled with soldier says ..

S. Korean politician who tussled with soldier says felt 'fear'

2 minutes ago
 UK's Starmer vows to 'take country forward' in res ..

UK's Starmer vows to 'take country forward' in reset bid after 150 days

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ extends oil supply cuts through March

OPEC+ extends oil supply cuts through March

10 minutes ago
 Macron tells EU chief Mercosur deal is 'unacceptab ..

Macron tells EU chief Mercosur deal is 'unacceptable'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan