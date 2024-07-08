Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lahore

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan accorded a warm welcome to President Asif Ali Zardari upon arrival to the provincial metropolis at the Lahore airport, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan accorded a warm welcome to President Asif Ali Zardari upon arrival to the provincial metropolis at the Lahore airport, here on Monday.

Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Raja Pervez Ashraf, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr.

Usman Anwar, Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid Bin Masood and others were present.

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan had returned Lahore after performing Umrah.