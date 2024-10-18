Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Signs Three Bills Into Law
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 09:51 PM
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signed the Saaf Pani Authority Act 2024, Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Act 2024 and Punjab Enforcement and Regulation Act 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signed the Saaf Pani Authority Act 2024, Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Act 2024 and Punjab Enforcement and Regulation Act 2024.
These three acts will come into effect immediately after the approval of Governor Punjab.
On the commencement of Saaf Pani Authority Act 2024, the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority established under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Act 2019 shall stand reconstituted as Punjab Saaf Pani Authority.
Recent Stories
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured
PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot
CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony
MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting
Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed till Nov 15
Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sign of war ending
CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England
BAJK earns record Rs. 1.414 billion profit during 9 months
Senator claims to have all require numbers for constitutional amendment
Italian PM says 'unacceptable' to target UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured44 seconds ago
-
PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot45 seconds ago
-
CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony47 seconds ago
-
MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central49 seconds ago
-
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari13 minutes ago
-
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting13 minutes ago
-
Senator claims to have all require numbers for constitutional amendment3 minutes ago
-
SC constitutes seven benches for next week3 minutes ago
-
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announces consensus on 26th constitutio ..3 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur reviews crime situation of district3 minutes ago
-
PTI agrees on Constitutional Amendment Draft with some changes subject to leadership consultation: R ..4 minutes ago
-
Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized2 hours ago