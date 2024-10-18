Open Menu

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Signs Three Bills Into Law

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs three bills into law

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signed the Saaf Pani Authority Act 2024, Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Act 2024 and Punjab Enforcement and Regulation Act 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signed the Saaf Pani Authority Act 2024, Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Act 2024 and Punjab Enforcement and Regulation Act 2024.

These three acts will come into effect immediately after the approval of Governor Punjab.

On the commencement of Saaf Pani Authority Act 2024, the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority established under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Act 2019 shall stand reconstituted as Punjab Saaf Pani Authority.

