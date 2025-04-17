Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that all political parties should sit together and strengthen the parliamentary system to take the country forward

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that all political parties should sit together and strengthen the parliamentary system to take the country forward.

Addressing a ceremony organized by the District Bar Rawalpindi on Thursday, he thanked the bar for support during the general elections 2008, adding that the District Bar Rawalpindi supported him in difficult times.

He said that the 2008 election was challenging one, but success was achieved due to the dynamic role of the District Bar Rawalpindi.

He further stated that putting ideology first in difficult situations is politics. He said that he grew up in Rawalpindi, and he always had a close relationship with the District Bar.

The Governor Punjab said lawyers have made historic struggle for the rule of law and demonstration of brotherhood of lawyers in the District Bar Rawalpindi is exemplary.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) gives respect to his workers, adding that the PPP made rickshaw driver, cyclists and those living in slums the senator.

He said PPP made Raja Pervaiz Ashraf the Prime Minister who was a worker and he was elevated as Governor Punjab province by the party.

He said real democracy is among lawyers as they hold elections every year, adding there is a clamor of rigging in every election, the loser starts protesting, which affects the government's performance.

Sardar Saleem emphasized that steps are needed to run the system so that no one raises a finger on the system. He said that the PPP government formed in 2008 had to face repeated suo motu action, which was a conspiracy against the government. He further said that the leaders like Zulifikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto are born in centuries. He added that he will continue to speak the truth. He make every sacrifice for the honour and dignity of the country.

Addressing the ceremony, the lawyers' leadership said that that it is a historic day as Governor Punjab is among them. They stated that the Governor Punjab is from their division. The bar has beautiful traditions. Benazir Bhutto also addressed this bar.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of lawyers including President District Bar Rawalpindi Sardar Manzar Bashir, former Justice Qalb-i- Hassan Shah, Member Pakistan Bar Council, Basharatullah Khan, Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council, Asad Abbasi, Member Punjab Bar Council, Sajid Tanoli, Secretary General People's Lawyers Forum.