Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Welcomes Chairman PPP In City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomed Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as he arrived at the Lahore Airport here on Wednesday.
Additional Secretary Mahmood Ahmed Bhatti, Ticket holder NA 49 Khurram Shehzad Khan and other PPP office-bearers received Chairman Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari.
