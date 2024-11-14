Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan attends awareness walk on World Diabetes Day

Open Menu

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan attended a public awareness event organized by the Internal Society of Internal Medicine regarding World Diabetes Day at Governor House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan attended a public awareness event organized by the Internal Society of Internal Medicine regarding World Diabetes Day at Governor House, here on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide health and education facilities to every citizen. He said that due to lack of resources in the villages, people cannot get diabetes treatment. The Governor Punjab said that all health centers of Punjab should have free sugar test and treatment facility. He said that it is possible to avoid diabetes by adopting a healthy lifestyle. The Governor Punjab said that for a healthy body, at least one hour should be allocated for exercise every day.

He also requested Professor Dr. Javed Akram to provide free treatment to the diabetic government employees of the Governor House from one to ten scale. On this occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan led a walk to raise awareness about diabetes prevention.

Prof. Dr. Javed Akram and Prof. Dr. Ayaz and other doctors also addressed the ceremony. Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Khalid Masood Gondal, former provincial Health Minister & president Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, Javed Akram, medical students and others were present in the ceremony.

