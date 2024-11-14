- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan attends awareness walk on World Diabetes Day
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan Attends Awareness Walk On World Diabetes Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan attended a public awareness event organized by the Internal Society of Internal Medicine regarding World Diabetes Day at Governor House, here on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan attended a public awareness event organized by the Internal Society of Internal Medicine regarding World Diabetes Day at Governor House, here on Thursday.
Addressing the ceremony, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide health and education facilities to every citizen. He said that due to lack of resources in the villages, people cannot get diabetes treatment. The Governor Punjab said that all health centers of Punjab should have free sugar test and treatment facility. He said that it is possible to avoid diabetes by adopting a healthy lifestyle. The Governor Punjab said that for a healthy body, at least one hour should be allocated for exercise every day.
He also requested Professor Dr. Javed Akram to provide free treatment to the diabetic government employees of the Governor House from one to ten scale. On this occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan led a walk to raise awareness about diabetes prevention.
Prof. Dr. Javed Akram and Prof. Dr. Ayaz and other doctors also addressed the ceremony. Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Khalid Masood Gondal, former provincial Health Minister & president Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, Javed Akram, medical students and others were present in the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
Athletics trials for Quaid-e-Azam inter-provincial games underway
Legal migration to OECD reaches new record in 2023
Biden, Xi arrive in Peru ahead of face-to-face at Asia-Pacific summit
Central bank independence 'fundamental' for good policy: Fed official
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop3 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 154 minutes ago
-
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting7 minutes ago
-
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime w ..4 minutes ago
-
PTI playing tactics to get NRO: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif13 minutes ago
-
Govt will not tolerate unrest under the guise of protest: Senator4 minutes ago
-
OPC Punjab vice chairman calls on Governor Punjab4 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Major Muhammad Haseeb Shaheed offered at Chaklala Garrison4 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in Daska area4 minutes ago
-
BPPRA hosts National PPRAs Advisory Council Meeting 20249 minutes ago
-
Literary session on "NAAMWAR" held at PJA4 minutes ago
-
Transfer, postings of DIGs ordered4 minutes ago