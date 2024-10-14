Open Menu

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan Takes Notice Of Harassment Of Girl Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl students

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan has taken serious notice of the alleged harassment against girl students at the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan has taken serious notice of the alleged harassment against girl students at the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU).

Taking notice of the news item regarding a protest against the alleged harassment of female students outside the university, the Chancellor has sought a report from the Vice Chancellor LCWU.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has also expressed deep concern over the incident of alleged rape of a girl student in a renowned private college of the provincial metropolis.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has directed Secretary, Punjab Higher education Department (PHED) to inquire into the incident and submit a report. He said that the accused involved in this heinous act should be punished.

Related Topics

Protest Governor Education Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Student From LCWU

Recent Stories

SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

4 minutes ago
 District admin seeks launch of disability support ..

District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari

5 minutes ago
 Sindh’s Farms produce 94% of Countrys’ Bananas

Sindh’s Farms produce 94% of Countrys’ Bananas

10 seconds ago
 Russia jails French researcher for three years

Russia jails French researcher for three years

12 seconds ago
 District administration Sanghar reduces transport ..

District administration Sanghar reduces transport fares following fuel price dro ..

13 seconds ago
 SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakista ..

SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

15 seconds ago
PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Prem ..

PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Premier Li

18 seconds ago
 Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation en ..

Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation engages FPCCI

2 minutes ago
 SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stat ..

SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stations

2 minutes ago
 'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's so ..

'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's socialist govt

17 minutes ago
 China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to ..

China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to take Taiwan as drills end

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise ..

Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise slaughter houses

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan