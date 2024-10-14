Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan has taken serious notice of the alleged harassment against girl students at the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU)

Taking notice of the news item regarding a protest against the alleged harassment of female students outside the university, the Chancellor has sought a report from the Vice Chancellor LCWU.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has also expressed deep concern over the incident of alleged rape of a girl student in a renowned private college of the provincial metropolis.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has directed Secretary, Punjab Higher education Department (PHED) to inquire into the incident and submit a report. He said that the accused involved in this heinous act should be punished.