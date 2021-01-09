UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Punjab Signs Summaries Of Various Universities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 12:36 AM

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various universities

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday approved different summaries to allow additional charge of various post in different provincial universities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday approved different summaries to allow additional charge of various post in different provincial universities.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, in his capacity as Chancellor Universities, has given additional charge of Controller Examinations to Prof. Dr Farzana Rashid - Prof. Zoology from Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) whereas Prof. Dr. Muhammad Inayatullah Khan, Vice-Chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology Taxila was nominated as a member of the Rawalpindi Women's University Syndicate. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar gave additional charge of the post of Registrar to Ghulam Ghous, Assistant Professor of the Department of History and Pakistan Studies, Government College University of Faisalabad, while the charge of look after Registrar has been assigned to Dr Shaukat Ali, Additional Registrar, Government College University (GCU).

The Governor Punjab has given additional charge of the post of Registrar to Dr Zainab Jahan of Fatima Jinnah Women's University. Dr Zainab Jahan was serving as Assistant Professor in the Department of Economics at the University.

In addition, Dr Fayyaz Hussain of the University has been given the additional charge of Treasurer.

In addition, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also approved to give look after charge of Controller Examinations to Shehzad Ahmed, Additional Controller Examinations, Government College University.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Governor Punjab Fatima Jinnah Rashid Rawalpindi Taxila University Of Engineering And Technology GCU Women Post From Government LCWU

Recent Stories

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

2 minutes ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

2 minutes ago

Initial COVID-19 severity may not leave respirator ..

5 minutes ago

CJ of AJK High Court restores judicial in courts

5 minutes ago

UK probes Google plan to ditch web cookies

5 minutes ago

Heavy snowfall blankets much of Spain in white

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.