Governor Punjab signs summaries of various universities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday approved different summaries to allow additional charge of various post in different provincial universities.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, in his capacity as Chancellor Universities, has given additional charge of Controller Examinations to Prof. Dr Farzana Rashid - Prof. Zoology from Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) whereas Prof. Dr. Muhammad Inayatullah Khan, Vice-Chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology Taxila was nominated as a member of the Rawalpindi Women's University Syndicate. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar gave additional charge of the post of Registrar to Ghulam Ghous, Assistant Professor of the Department of History and Pakistan Studies, Government College University of Faisalabad, while the charge of look after Registrar has been assigned to Dr Shaukat Ali, Additional Registrar, Government College University (GCU).

The Governor Punjab has given additional charge of the post of Registrar to Dr Zainab Jahan of Fatima Jinnah Women's University. Dr Zainab Jahan was serving as Assistant Professor in the Department of Economics at the University.

In addition, Dr Fayyaz Hussain of the University has been given the additional charge of Treasurer.

In addition, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also approved to give look after charge of Controller Examinations to Shehzad Ahmed, Additional Controller Examinations, Government College University.