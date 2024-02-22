Open Menu

Governor Punjab Signs Summary For Punjab Assembly Session Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2024 | 02:54 PM

Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

The sources say that the session of the provincial assembly will take place at 10:00 am.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2024) Governor Punjab Balighur Rahman on Thursday endorsed the initiation of the provincial assembly's inaugural session by a summary.

The sources said that the Governor received a request from the Law Department urging the convening of the provincial assembly session.

They said that the session is expected tomorrow (Friday) at 10:00 am.

During the session, the recently elected assembly members are expected to take their oath.

Sources further disclosed that the assembly session is slated for tomorrow morning at 10 o'clock, marking the official swearing-in of the newly elected members.

Although the government has verbally communicated the session details to the assembly secretariat, no formal notification regarding the Punjab Assembly session has been issued to date.

The Preparations for tomorrow's session have reportedly commenced at the Assembly Secretariat.

