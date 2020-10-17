Governor Punjab specifies dates of sugarcane crushing

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has pleased to specify the dates of sugarcane crushing on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has pleased to specify the dates of sugarcane crushing on Saturday.

According to a notification issued here, the occupiers of sugar factories situated in the divisions of Bahawalpur, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan shall start crushing of sugarcane not later than November 10 while the occupiers of sugar factories situated in the rest of the province of Punjab shall start crushing of sugarcane not later than November 15.