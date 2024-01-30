Governor Punjab Spends Day With Thalassemia Children
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman along with his wife visited Ume Nusrat Foundation Lahore. They met the children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and interacted with them
Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the children who are suffering from this disease are brave, and the role of the people who are supporting them by donating blood to the children is commendable. He said that this organisation is rendering outstanding services in limited sources.
He appreciated the administrator, doctors, and staff of the institution for providing treatment to the children suffering from thalassemia with love and care. He said that this institution and other such welfare organisations that are serving humanity should be encouraged in every way. The Governor Punjab said that thalassemia is a painful disease, and it is very difficult to find blood for the thalassemia patients because they need blood every month, and some need blood twice a month.
He said that it is heartening to know that a large number of young students in universities and colleges are donating blood for these patients. The people who are contributing to this cause by donating blood to these children are also commendable, he added. He said that it is the responsibility of every member of the society to actively participate in such activities. He said that the media should also play its positive role in creating awareness among the people about this disease. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and his wife also distributed gifts among the children suffering from thalassemia.
Senior Vice Chairman of the organization, Khalid Ejaz Mufti, Managing Director Salman Ajmal Khan Niazi, President Maira Khan, and others were present on this occasion.
