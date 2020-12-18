Governor Punjab starts 'Drug, Hepatitis Free' campaign from PU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday launched 'Drugs & Hepatitis Free' campaign at Punjab University to rid the universities of drugs and hepatitis.

Speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony he said that drug dealers were not less than terrorists, adding that all institutions including anti-narcotics police will work together to make the universities drug free.

Vice-Chancellor of GC University Dr Asghar Zaidi, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Punjab University, Dr Saleem Mazhar, Vice-Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University Dr Bushra Mirza and representatives of various universities were also present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that he had issued instructions to all the universities of Punjab to set up free medical camps in the universities to eradicate drugs and hepatitis for which various welfare organisations including Sarwar Foundation will provide with them all medical facilities including medicines.

A team headed by Begum Perveen Sarwar has also been formed for this purpose, he added.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said he had talked to all the provincial departments including the Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Brigadier (retd) Ijaz, adding that all resources will be used to make varsities drug free.

Government agencies will carry out strict operations not only in the vicinity of universities but also in areas where drugs are being supplied to university students.

Governor Punjab said hepatitis was also spreading rapidly and there were many areas in Punjab where more than 40 per cent of the people were suffering from this deadly disease.

Hepatitis is a silent killer, students of universities will be screened and all medical facilities will be provided free of cost to those who fall ill.

Addressing the event, Chairperson Sarwar Foundation Begum Perveen Sarwar said along with the universities, we had started setting up free medical campuses to rid the entire Punjab of hepatitis and drugs and there was no doubt that clean drinking water was essential to prevent hepatitis prevalence.

She said Sarwar Foundation was the largest charitable organization providing clean drinking water in Pakistan and we were providing free clean water to 2.2 million people daily through our filtration plants.

Addressing the event, Dr Niaz Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab University, thanked Governor Punjab and First Lady of Punjab, Perveen Sarwar for launching this historic campaign for the universities and providing all facilities free of cost.

He said that we will not only fully cooperate with the government to make the universities drug free but we will also make this campaign a success.