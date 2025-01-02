Open Menu

Governor Punjab Stresses For Skill Development Among Youth

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Governor Punjab stresses for skill development among youth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday said that skill development was vital for progress and only nations with skilled work-force prospered in the world.

Addressing a seminar on 'Importance of Professional Training and Overseas Job Opportunities' at a private university here, he said only those nations made progress which modelled their economy on modern research.

The Governor Punjab said there was need to equip the youth with right skills to make progress, adding that Pakistan was fortunate to have 64 percent youth population.

He said there was need to channelise energies of the youth, adding that only the youth can make the wrongs right.

Hailing organisers of the seminar, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said a strong and professional training system prepared the youth for indigenous and foreign job markets.

He said Pakistani doctors and nurses enjoyed the distinction of being the best in the world, adding that Germany needed 300000 nurses and Pakistanis could make use of the opportunity through skilled training.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said youth were future of Pakistan and it was a collective responsibility, as a nation, to provide them right kind of education for a better future.

