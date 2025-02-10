Open Menu

Governor Punjab Stresses Importance Of Character Building And Educational Reforms

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 11:05 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan emphasized the need for students to focus on building strong moral character alongside academic excellence.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Riphah International College's Attock Campus on Monday, the governor stressed that hard work and perseverance are essential for success, and that diligence is key.

Governor also highlighted the importance of cultivating strong moral values, stating that this is what defines a truly honorable individual.

He acknowledged the challenges of accessing modern education in Pakistan and praised Riphah International College's efforts to support under privileged students through fee concessions and waivers.

The governor expressed his pride in attending the event, noting that it was his duty to be present, given his connection to the district.

