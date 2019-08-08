UrduPoint.com
Governor Punjab Stresses Safety Steps To Cope With Accidents

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:05 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar endorsed the evidence-based recommendations highlighted by the DG Rescue to be implemented to ensure road safety

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar endorsed the evidence-based recommendations highlighted by the DG Rescue to be implemented to ensure road safety.

He was addressing the `Road Safety Workshop' held at the Governor's House here on Thursday to evolve a strategy to reduce increasing number of accidents in Punjab.

He said implementation on action plans/strategic directions of the workshop to reduce speed limit for motorcycle to 50km/hr, keep in lane besides using helmets, providing safe, economical and dignified public transport and implementation of standardised driving licensing programme would definitely reduce the number of accidents.

The governor appreciated the efforts of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Punjab Emergency Service, Transport, Traffic and Communication department to raise such an important issue which needed to be addressed on priority basis as a lot of deaths and injuries are linked with traffic crashes.

"I am proud of the Rescue 1122," he said and added the staffers put their lives in danger to save precious lives and property of people.

He hoped that all departments concerned would take recommendations as mission to achieve road safety in the province.

Earlier, Dr Rizwan Naseer, the DG Emergency Services Punjab, briefed about accidents and said that there had been an alarming increase in the number of traffic crashes.

He added that the Rescue 1122 was managing around 900 accidents daily in Punjab.

On this occasion, Dr Maryam Maallick briefed the participants about Road Safety Global perspective, WHO five strategic pillars and UN Road Safety Performance Targets 2030.

At the end, Governor's wife Begum Perveen Sarwar presented shields to the panel guests.

