Governor Punjab Sure To Thwart Opposition Parties' Designs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:44 PM

Governor Punjab sure to thwart opposition parties' designs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the government will thwart all plans of the opposition to create instability in the country as it has support of the masses which elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to power.

During a meeting with Acting Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Mir Afzal at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said protest by the opposition would neither be able to pressurise the government nor force it abandon indiscriminate accountability.

Mir Afzal discussed matters of mutual interest besides upcoming GB elections during the meeting.

Governor Punjab said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI was using all its resources to make the people of Gilgit-Baltistan developed and prosperous and in-sha-Allah, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan would also show confidence in the policies of the PTI government.

Sarwar said people rejected agenda of the opposition parties in the 2018 general elections and decided in favor of PTI and the people stand with the policies of the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the PTI government would complete its constitutional term under Prime Minister Imran Khan and so will the Federal and provincial governments.

