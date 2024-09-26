Governor Punjab Terms Political Stability Vital For Strong Economic Development
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 11:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that political stability is indispensable for the country's stability and economic development.
Talking to the media men during a visit to PPP leader Sadaqat Sherwani's residence here on Thursday, he underlined the need for unity and joint efforts to tackle the challenges faced by the country.
The Governor Punjab condoled with Sherwani over the death of his son-in-law.
The Governor in response to a question, stated that future of the youth depends on the quality of education being given at the universities.
Therefore, as Chancellor, he wants Vice-Chancellors to be appointed on merit. He said that no compromise will be made on governance issues in the universities.
He further said that the doors of the Governor's House are open for everyone including party workers. He said that the PPP has always given respect to its workers. He said that he is committed to fulfill his constitutional role in a good way and contribute to the improvement of the province.
