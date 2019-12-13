UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Punjab To Chair UAF Convocation On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:05 PM

Governor Punjab to chair UAF convocation on Tuesday

Punjab Governor and Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will chair the 24th convocation on Tuesday for the students passing out in 2016

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor and Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will chair the 24th convocation on Tuesday for the students passing out in 2016.

According to Controller Examinations Dr Taqhir Siddique, the degrees will be awarded to 6,827 students including 154 PhDs; 1,473 MPhil/MS; 3441 MA/Msc/MBA/M.

Com/M.Ed and 1,559 BSc and associate degrees.

Gold medals will be awarded to 11 students; silver medal to 40 students and bronze medals to 7 students. The convocation will commence at 11:00 a.m. at University D-Ground.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf has constituted committees to make foolproof arrangements of the convocation.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab 2016 Silver Bronze University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will never give in to Indian tyranny: Ma ..

45 minutes ago

Man Who Threatened Police With Knife Near Paris Di ..

2 minutes ago

NAB directed to investigate Khalid Mirza's misuse ..

2 minutes ago

35pc budget allocated for eliminating inter-distri ..

2 minutes ago

Algerians mass in capital in protest at new presid ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow on Talks With Ukraine: Russia to Ensure Eur ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.