Governor Punjab to chair UAF convocation on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor and Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad UAF ) Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will chair the 24th convocation on Tuesday for the students passing out in 2016

According to Controller Examinations Dr Taqhir Siddique, the degrees will be awarded to 6,827 students including 154 PhDs; 1,473 MPhil/MS; 3441 MA/Msc/MBA/M.

Com/M.Ed and 1,559 BSc and associate degrees.

Gold medals will be awarded to 11 students; silver medal to 40 students and bronze medals to 7 students. The convocation will commence at 11:00 a.m. at University D-Ground.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf has constituted committees to make foolproof arrangements of the convocation.