Governor Punjab To Convene Overseas Pakistani Convention Soon

Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:15 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday has said that Overseas Pakistani Convention will be convened soon to woo foreign investors including expatriate Pakistani businessmen to invest in the country

According to a press release issued by the Governor's House here, the overseas Pakistani convention will be held at the Governor's House and Prime Minister Imran Khan has been duly briefed on this.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and informed the premier of his visit to the United States of America (USA) and reforms in the universities across the province.

While, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of Governor Punjab for launching more than 1500 new projects under Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority for provision of clean drinking water to people.

Later, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of Aab-e-Pak Authority, briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about provision of clean drinking water to more than 8 million people from about 1500 projects and schemes of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority across Punjab including Lahore.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Gill, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Chairman Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmed and Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority board Member Rabia Zia were present during the meeting.

The Governor Punjab also congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) victory in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and the steps taken by Governor Punjab to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Later, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that all the concerned departments including Federal and Punjab government are on the same page for providing clean drinking water to the people of Punjab and provision of all basic amenities including clean drinking water to the people will be ensured.

He further said that a similar number of people, who have benefitted from the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, will be provided clean drinking water through various plants to be installed by the non governmental organizations (NGOs).

