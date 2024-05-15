Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, wheat procurement with Chief Minister

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that he will take up wheat procurement and problems of the farmers in Punjab in the meeting with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expected to be held next week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that he will take up wheat procurement and problems of the farmers in Punjab in the meeting with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expected to be held next week.

Talking to the media men on the sidelines of the National Labor Conference under the auspices of the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) at a local hotel on Wednesday, he said farmers problems, wheat procurement and development works in Punjab will be main areas of discussion during the meeting.

To a question, the Governor said he had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, adding that the premier congratulated him on assuming the charge of Governor Punjab. He said, “I will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif this week.”

Country Director FES Dr. Al Mut Karimi, Country Program Advisor Abdullah Dayo, Chairman Sindh Human Rights Commission Iqbal Ahmad Dithu and a large number of labor leaders across the country attended the conference.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the People's Party has always been a strong voice for the rights and welfare of workers, adding that the government is committed to the dignity, rights and welfare of the workers.

He said that 25th May, 1990 was a historic day when martyred Benazir Bhutto laid the foundation of Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) Pakistan along with former German Prime Minister Willy Brandt.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said he is thankful to the leadership of Pakistan Peoples party especially President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who reposed confidence in a worker like him.

The Governor Punjab said the best labor laws were framed by former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He said that as Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto restored all the rights of the workers which were usurped by a dictator. He said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto made tireless efforts to provide maximum employment opportunities to the poor class and provided numerous jobs.

The Punjab Governor said the PPP always talked about rights of the workers. He said when PPP came to power in 2008, Yusuf Raza Gillani restored the labour unions. He said that PPP's initiatives for the labor class will be written in golden letters in history.

Saleem Haider said, "We have to play a positive role for the betterment of the country." He said that from 2008 to 2013 is the period of restoration of labor unions. He said, "In the coalition government, we formed a committee under the leadership of MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhel and struggled for the sacked employees."

The Governor Punjab said that the PPP is a party of workers, adding that he had been a worker since 1997 and reached this status after constant struggle. He said that the doors of the governor's house are open for everyone, they may come whenever they wished.