Governor Punjab to visit European Parliament for GSP plus extension

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that he will soon visit European Parliament in a bid to lobby for extension in the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP +) status for Pakistani exports to European countries.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said he is in contact with the Vice President of the European Parliament, Fabio Massimo Castaldo and other members of the European Parliament for extension of GSP Plus status to Pakistani exports. The European Commission is due to review Pakistan's GSP plus status for the year 2022 onward.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan during the latter's day-long visit to the provincial metropolis and informed the premier of clean drinking water projects under Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and reforms in the universities across the province, says a press release.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, who is Patron-in-Chief of Aab-e-Pak Authority, briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about provision of clean drinking water to more than 8 million people from about 1500 projects and schemes of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority across Punjab including Lahore.

He said 1500 clean drinking water plants will be operational in the province by the end of December 2021.

Sarwar informed the Prime Minister that transparency is being ensured in all projects and these projects are being implemented without political discrimination.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar further told Prime Minister Imran Khan that reforms are being introduced in all the universities of Punjab. He said that as the Chancellor of Universities in Punjab, he supervises all the matters himself for timely redressal of complaints, adding that the universities of Punjab are now ranked amongst the top universities of the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to expedite work on potable water projects under Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and said that provision of facilities to the people in health and education and other sectors is the top priority of the government for which all resources are being utilized.

The premier further said Pakistan is fast becoming economically strong due to the effective policies of the government.