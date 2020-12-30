Governor Punjab to watch federal government departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :In an effort to streamline, monitor and improve performance of the federal government departments and officers in the province, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has been tasked to closely watch the performance of federal departments in Punjab.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, on the directions of Prime Minsiter Imran Khan has convened a meeting of provincial heads of federal departments on December 30 at Governor's House.

The meeting will be attended by the heads and administrative officers of the Lahore-based offices of the federal government departments.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will preside over the first meeting.

The meeting will also decide on the modalities and procedures of reviewing the performance of federal departments in Punjab.

Deputy Secretary Governor House Zaheer Abbas Chatha has been appointed as Focal Person for Federal Departments in Punjab.

The Governor will be apprised on projects and public issues administered by the federal departments.

Zaheer Abbas will carry out coordination duties in federal departments and will also have regular liaison with the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will ensure immediate redressal of public complaints against federal departments in Punjab. He further said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, providing maximum relief to the public was our top-most priority.

Governor Punjab said PTI government does not compromise on transparency and merit and will not do so in future.

Sarwar said the government will take action against poor performance, adding thatit was responsibility of the officers of all departments to listen to the public grievancesand resolve them promptly. He said no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.