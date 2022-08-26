UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Urges Affluent To Help Flood-affected Countrymen

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has called upon the affluent, philanthropists and the welfare organizations to come forward and help their compatriots who have been hit hard by the floods in the country

Addressing a press conference prior to dispatching 14 truck of relief goods to the South Punjab at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said difficult times test nations but only those nations succeed which move forward with unity and strength.

Philanthropists Huzaifa Rafiq and Shahid Hasan Sheikh were also present on the occasion.

The governor appreciated the work of philanthropists in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims, adding that the business community has always contributed to welfare works.

Leading by example, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman announced to deposit his three month salary in the Flood Relief Fund.

The Punjab governor said the Federal government and the provincial governments are working together for the flood affectees, adding that he government is taking all possible steps to provide maximum assistance to the flood affectees.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed to speed up the relief activities in the affected areas. He said that under the supervision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, 80 percent cheques have been handed to the families of those who lost their lives in floods so far.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said, "At present our country is faced with worst humanitarian crisis in various areas of the country due to floods."He said, as the chancellor of the public sector universities in the province, he has also directed the vice chancellors of the public and private universities that the students and faculty members should play a role in collecting relief goods and relief fund for the flood victims.

