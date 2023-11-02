LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman called upon the international community to play its role in stopping oppression against innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

Speaking during Health Professionals Education Conference at at a private university here on Thursday, he said all human beings are connected to one another and the world can not remain indifferent to the plight of Palestinians, adding that the way innocent men, women and innocent children are being martyred in Gaza by bombing at refugee camps, hospitals, and civilian population is not only sad but shameful.

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram and vice chancellors of medical universities and foreign delegates were present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that knowledge of new technology and modern trends in the field of medicine is very important, adding that the government is trying to promote technology in universities according to modern requirements. The Punjab Governor said that the young generation is the valuable asset of the country and the nation.

He emphasized that the teachers in the medical colleges should focus on making them best doctors as well as good human beings. He added that it is very important to inculcate moral values including truthfulness and integrity in them. He said that Pakistani doctors are serving the humanity all over the world, which is a matter of great pride.

The Governor Punjab said that this conference organized in the field of health is a great initiative not only for the University of Lahore, but also for all the stakeholders of medical education in Pakistan.

He said that in the dynamic and evolving field of health, taking information seriously is not only a skill but also a necessity. This is what provides the foundation for trustworthy and compassionate healthcare professionals.

He said health care professionals with contextual competence should use their knowledge to take into account the specific circumstances of a patient's life such as social, cultural, economic and psychological factors that shape an individual's health and well-being.

The Governor Punjab also thanked all the national and international figures from the health sector who attended the conference and contributed towards the common goal of medical education.

President World Federation for Medical Education, Ricardo Leon Borquez, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor, Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences, Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Prof. Dr. Umar, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Prof. Dr. Rana Altaf, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof. Dr. Zafar Chaudhry, Principal Amiruddin Medical College, Prof. Dr. Sardar Zafar Al-Farid, Prof. Dr. Ayesha Shawkat, Chairman PMDC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj, Dr. Zahid Parvez, Prof. Mehwish Arooj, Chairman University of Lahore Awais Rauf and a large number of students were also present.