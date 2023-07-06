Open Menu

Governor Punjab Visits Akhuwat University

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 11:50 AM

KASUR, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman visited Akhuwat University,Mustafabad here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, Founder of Akhuwat University Dr. Amjad Saqib welcomed the Governor Punjab.

Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman inaugurated the Information Technology (IT) center and and visited various departments of the university.

While addressing the ceremony,he said that the model of Akhuwat was a great example of welfare work.Students of all the provinces were studying in this institution.

He said that digital skills were important in modern education and Akhuwat university was doing commendable work.

On the occasion,District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Tariq Aziz Sindh and other officers concerned were present.

