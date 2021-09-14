UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Visits Boy Scouts Association's Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:28 PM

Governor Punjab visits Boy Scouts Association's Headquarters

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar here on Monday visited the National Headquarters of Boy Scouts Association of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar here on Monday visited the National Headquarters of Boy Scouts Association of Pakistan.

After attending a detailed briefing on Boy Scouts Association, he said that the Association was being mobilized in Punjab and a comprehensive plan has been formulated so that the boy scouts could play an active role at Union Council level.

The Governor Punjab directed the authorities concerned that a list of occupied lands and buildings of the Boy Scouts Association in Punjab should be provided so that the occupied lands could be retrieved.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that all the scouts present in Punjab should be verified and authentic data should be compiled.

The Governor said that the boy scouts in Pakistan was started by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and stressed the need to further organize the institution.

He said that the aim of boy scouts was to attract children and youth towards positive activities and to teach them such skills which could be utilized to help others in the society.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was given a warm welcome on his arrival at the Boy Scouts National Headquarters.

The Governor Punjab also planted a sapling in the lawn of the Headquarters and offered prayer for peace and development of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Prayer All

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing ..

Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing energy sector over next 50 ye ..

1 minute ago
 Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties ..

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties in diverse fields

9 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citiz ..

&#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citizens contributions

16 minutes ago
 75,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

75,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu Dhabi in December

16 minutes ago
 Africa&#039;s influential leaders to address Globa ..

Africa&#039;s influential leaders to address Global Business Forum Africa 2021 i ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.