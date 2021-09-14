Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar here on Monday visited the National Headquarters of Boy Scouts Association of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar here on Monday visited the National Headquarters of Boy Scouts Association of Pakistan.

After attending a detailed briefing on Boy Scouts Association, he said that the Association was being mobilized in Punjab and a comprehensive plan has been formulated so that the boy scouts could play an active role at Union Council level.

The Governor Punjab directed the authorities concerned that a list of occupied lands and buildings of the Boy Scouts Association in Punjab should be provided so that the occupied lands could be retrieved.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that all the scouts present in Punjab should be verified and authentic data should be compiled.

The Governor said that the boy scouts in Pakistan was started by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and stressed the need to further organize the institution.

He said that the aim of boy scouts was to attract children and youth towards positive activities and to teach them such skills which could be utilized to help others in the society.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was given a warm welcome on his arrival at the Boy Scouts National Headquarters.

The Governor Punjab also planted a sapling in the lawn of the Headquarters and offered prayer for peace and development of the country.