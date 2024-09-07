Open Menu

Governor Punjab Visits Family Of Martyred Captain

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Governor Punjab visits family of martyred captain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab,Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Saturday paid a visit to the family of martyred captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi,recently martyred in Balouchistan in a terrorist attack by the forces of darkness.

According to a spokesperson,Sardar Saleem Haider Khan extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and offered Fateha.

Governor Punjab said the Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi’s sacrifice will always be remembered.He also met the daughter of the martyred captain on the occasion.

"We are proud of the sacrifice made by Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi for the country and sons of soil like the martyred captain are the heroes of nation’s fight against terrorism,"Governor Punjab said.

The governor hailed the armed forces and their martyrs who have shed their blood in keeping the ‘Khawarij’ at bay and making the country a safe haven for the generations to come.

The armed forces will succeed in cleansing the Holy land from the forces of evil for good,he added.

Governor Punjab said the families of the martyrs are jewel in the nation’s crown,adding that doors of the Governor’s House are open to the families of the martyrs. He told the family that he was merely a call away from them.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Governor Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Visit Muhammad Ali Family From Blood

Recent Stories

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

18 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

18 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

18 hours ago
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

20 hours ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

22 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

23 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan