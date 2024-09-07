Governor Punjab Visits Family Of Martyred Captain
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 11:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab,Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Saturday paid a visit to the family of martyred captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi,recently martyred in Balouchistan in a terrorist attack by the forces of darkness.
According to a spokesperson,Sardar Saleem Haider Khan extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and offered Fateha.
Governor Punjab said the Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi’s sacrifice will always be remembered.He also met the daughter of the martyred captain on the occasion.
"We are proud of the sacrifice made by Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi for the country and sons of soil like the martyred captain are the heroes of nation’s fight against terrorism,"Governor Punjab said.
The governor hailed the armed forces and their martyrs who have shed their blood in keeping the ‘Khawarij’ at bay and making the country a safe haven for the generations to come.
The armed forces will succeed in cleansing the Holy land from the forces of evil for good,he added.
Governor Punjab said the families of the martyrs are jewel in the nation’s crown,adding that doors of the Governor’s House are open to the families of the martyrs. He told the family that he was merely a call away from them.
