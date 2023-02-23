UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Visits Girl Guides Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Wednesday attended a ceremony to mark 'World Thinking Day 2023' at the provincial headquarters of the Girl Guides Association here in the provincial metropolis.

Begum Governor Mrs. Aysha Balighur Rehman also accompanied the Governor Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Pakistan Girl Guides Association is playing an important role in character building of the young generation and in the promotion of positive activities in the society.

He said the theme of this year's World Thinking Day is "Our planet, Our peaceful future".

He said that building peace is the main objective of Girl Guiding.

The Governor further said equipping oneself with modern requirements including use of technology is very important.

Punjab Governor and Begum Governor also planted saplings to protect the environment against harmful effects of climate change.

Sarwat Hamid, Provincial Commissioner Punjab Girls Guide Association, Tazain Fazal Ahmed Khan, Deputy Provincial Commissioner, and Dr. Tahira Hussain and other important personalities participated in the ceremony. Over thousands junior and senior girls guides from different schools and colleges were also present.

