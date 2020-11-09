(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday visited the mausoleum of poet of the East, Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and laid a floral wreath at the grave on the occasion of 143rd birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday visited the mausoleum of poet of the East, Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and laid a floral wreath at the grave on the occasion of 143rd birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal.

Chaudhry Sarwar offered fateha and prayed for the solidarity, security, progress and prosperity of the country besides recording his impressions in the Visitor's Book.

Paying glowing tribute to Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar wrote: "Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal is the greatest benefactor of the Muslims of the sub-continent who aroused in them a sense of identity and reminded them of their lost glory besides infusing in them the desire for freedom".

"November 9 is the day of renewal of pledge that we will eradicate extremism from the country by following the teachings of the port of the East Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal", he added.

Ch Sarwar said we should be proud of the fact that Allama Iqbal's thought and poetry were admired internationally.

Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar said it was need of the hour that political leadership should gather at one platform as per the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and play a role strengthening country's economy and security.