UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Visits Iqbal's Mausoleum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Governor Punjab visits Iqbal's mausoleum

Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema on Monday visited the mausoleum of Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of the East and laid a floral wreath at the grave

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema on Monday visited the mausoleum of Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of the East and laid a floral wreath at the grave.

Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema offered Fateha and prayed for the solidarity and security of the country.

Governor Punjab also recorded his impressions in the guest book.

Talking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that Allama Iqbal, the poet of the East, had given the message of self (khudi) to the Muslims through his poetry. He also offered special prayers for the development, prosperity and stability of the country and the nation.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Muslim

Recent Stories

Russian Defense Ministry Says Large Consignments o ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says Large Consignments of Foreign Weapons Destroyed Ne ..

16 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court sustains objection to plea for p ..

Lahore High Court sustains objection to plea for putting names of former ministe ..

16 minutes ago
 Russian Parliament May Consider Bill to Abolish Si ..

Russian Parliament May Consider Bill to Abolish Simplified Visa Procedure for EU ..

18 minutes ago
 One Passenger Dies in Plane Crash Over Japan's Ari ..

One Passenger Dies in Plane Crash Over Japan's Ariake Sea - Reports

18 minutes ago
 UN Humanitarian Chief Says Kiev Office Reopened Af ..

UN Humanitarian Chief Says Kiev Office Reopened After Visit to Russia, Ukraine

18 minutes ago
 LCCI welcomes deadline for Diamer-Bhasha Dam's con ..

LCCI welcomes deadline for Diamer-Bhasha Dam's construction

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.