LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema on Monday visited the mausoleum of Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of the East and laid a floral wreath at the grave.

Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema offered Fateha and prayed for the solidarity and security of the country.

Governor Punjab also recorded his impressions in the guest book.

Talking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that Allama Iqbal, the poet of the East, had given the message of self (khudi) to the Muslims through his poetry. He also offered special prayers for the development, prosperity and stability of the country and the nation.